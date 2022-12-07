Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan's Investigative Drama Goes on Floors

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Jaya Ahsan have come together for a yet-to-be-titled investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family. It has hit the floors and is currently being shot in Mumbai and will later be filmed in Kolkata.

The film is being directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, a National Award-winning filmmaker. Talking about his association with it, he says, “I am happy to do this film that has a story layered with intrigue which reveals itself over time. How faced with odds, people come together to form a strong unit. I am happy to collaborate with Wiz Films and an eclectic cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathi Thirovothu, Jaya Ahsan and Paresh Puhuja along with cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, writer Ritesh Shah, music director Shantanu Moitra and editor Arghyakamal Mitra. I am sure Viraf (sarkari; producer) and I will have a great journey together."

Shedding light on what drew him to the project, Tripathi remarks, “There are three reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I’ve read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Secondly, I’ve always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who is a very fine director. And thirdly, Wiz Films is a fantastic production company and I hold the partners in the highest regard."

Sharing her excitement, Sanjana expresses, “It was that rare moment every artiste craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply and instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony Da, and spearheaded by Wiz Films and HT Content Studios is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences."

The drama marks Malayalam star Parvathy’s return to Bollywood five years after Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017). “I feel it’s a massive opportunity for me to dismantle and unlearn because I’ll be working with Tony sir and Pankaj sir. That’s always an amazing and scary process, so you need people you can do a sort of trust fall while you create a character so perceptive. That’s the best part for me about joining the team," she exclaims.

Critically acclaimed and multiple National Award winning Bengali actor Jaya Ahsan is all gung-ho about her Bollywood debut with the untitled project. Happy to be a part of it, she says, “This is my first film in Hindi and my character is an integral part of the film. When this offer came to me from Wiz Films, I was thrilled and said yes immediately because Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is the director, and I have Pankaj Tripathi as one of my co-actors. I always wanted to work with Aniruddha and Pankaj and getting them together and that too in the first Hindi film doubles the delight. I am excited for the shoot to begin."

The film is being produced by Wiz Films, KVN and HT Content Studio. The Wiz Films Production and Opus Communications production also features actor Dilip Shankar and Varun Buddhadev. It is slated to release in 2023.

