Pankaj Tripathi Says He Will No Longer Abuse on Screen: 'If My Character Demands...'

Pankaj Tripathi has time and again proved that realistic acting has the power of grabbing eyeballs and making the audience intrigued about good cinema. Whether his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur or that of an amicable taxi driver in Mimi, the seasoned actor has managed to essay a wide range of roles. However, some of the most famed characters that the actor has portrayed warranted him to abuse on-screen. For instance, Kaleen Bhaiya from Mirzapur and Sultan Qureshi from Gangs of Wasseypur. Now, in a fresh turn of events, the talented actor has refrained from using foul language anymore in his future projects.

In a candid conversation with Connect FM Canada, when Tripathi was given a question about whether he would continue using abuses and expletives as part of his future roles, the actor revealed, “Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will choose to portray it in a creative way)."

This is not the first time that he has spoken on this matter. Some time back, he had said that he avoids abusive language until and unless the scene demands it. He had said, “When actors abuse on screen, they do so in a certain context. Abusing on a whim is not something I approve of, or endorse. Even in my scenes, I avoid coarse language, unless the situation demands it. It’s not a case of being morally mindful. I am merely conscious of what I put forth as an artiste."

Pankaj Tripathi can currently be seen in the third season of Criminal Justice which was released last month. It also features Purab Kohli, Swastika Mukherjee, and Shweta Basu Prasad among other prominent faces.

