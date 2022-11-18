Pankaj Tripathi to Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Late PM's Biopic, Film Likely to Release on Christmas 2023

Ever since the announcement of a film on the three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was announced, it piqued the audience’s interest to know who will be playing the role of one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). And now, we have learnt that ace actor Pankaj Tripathi has joined hands with the makers of this film to slip under the skin of the late politician.

The film titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye - Atal will revolve around the life and the times of Vajpayee and will be helmed by three-time National Award winner Ravi Jadhav, a renowned director of the Marathi film Industry, and written by Utkarsh Naithani.

Speaking about playing Vajpayee, Tripathi says, “It’s my honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me."

Happy to be directing the film, Jadhav mentions, “For me, as a director, I couldn’t have asked for any better story than that of Atal ji. On top of this, having an exemplary actor like Pankaj Tripathi to bring to screen Atal ji’s story and the support of the producers… I hope that I can live up to people’s expectations with Atal."

Producer Vinod Bhanushali shares, “Unanimously, we all had imagined Pankaj Tripathi playing Atal ji since we began discussing the film. We are delighted to have one of India’s finest actors playing the part. We also have an exceptional director Ravi ji on board, who we are sure will bring the story of our exemplary leader beautifully."

Producer Sandeep Singh adds, “India is soon going to celebrate the life of Atal ji and his political ideologies. We have a powerful duo of Pankaj ji and Ravi ji to bring the story to life. We aim to release this film in Christmas 2023, which also marks the 99th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji."

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye - Atal is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. Along with Bhanushali and Singh, the film will also be produced by Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali in association with 70MM Talkies. It will be co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

