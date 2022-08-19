Pantham: Aju Ajeesh All Set To Direct His First Feature Film

After donning the director’s hat for a Malayalam short film, Kaakka, young filmmaker Aju Ajeesh has now been roped in to direct his first feature-length film, titled Pantham. On August 17, actor Asif Ali unveiled the title poster of the upcoming film on his Facebook page. For the unversed, Pantham is produced by a WhatsApp group named Vellithira, now known as Vellithira Productions, which had also produced Kaakka.

Advertisement

The film has been in the limelight ever since its title poster was launched recently. The title and motion poster of Pantham were unveiled at an event held at Ernakulam Children’s Park Theater in Kochi by the popular director and the chairman of MACTA, McCartin. Renowned directors like Santhosh Vishwanath and Boban Samuel, screenwriter Rajesh Verma, as well as music composer Ratheesh Vega, had also graced the event with their presence.

Produced under the banner of Vellithira Productions, Pantham has been directed and edited by Aju Ajeesh. The Malayalam film’s screenplay has been written by Aju, along with Shinoj Eenikkal. Furthermore, its music has been composed by Abin Sagar. Meanwhile, details about its cast, plot and release date have been kept under wraps by the makers.

Check out the motion poster of Pantham below:

Ahead of Pantham, Vellithira Productions’ short film Kaakka had won accolades for being a popular artistic film. The critically-acclaimed short film starred Lakshmika Sajeeva in the lead role, alongside Satish Ambadi, Sreela Nalledam, Ganga Surendran and Vipin Neel in key roles. The plot of Kaakka sheds light on the importance of a person’s inner beauty. The film highlights that there is a lot more to a person than their physical appearance. The Aju Ajeesh directorial was released on the streaming platform Neestream last year, on April 14. It reportedly amassed over 6 million views on the platform, which is rare in the Malayalam film industry.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here