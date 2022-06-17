Panthrandu: Vinayakan Loses His Cool Over #MeToo Question

Actor Vinayakan recently attended the press conference organised for the film Panthrandu. During the press meet, media personnel started asking Vinayakan about his #MeToo statements. This irked the actor and he lashed out at them. Earlier, Vinayakan’s statement on Me Too has grabbed a lot of limelight. At the press meet, the actor claimed that he has not abused any woman emotionally or physically ever in his life.

Vinayakan also asked the media personnel to elaborate on what they meant by #MeToo.

The actor said, “I want to know if you are levelling these charges against me. I have never done that to anyone. I have maintained physical relationships with 10-15 women. But I have never gone on the streets calling out people to have sex with me. Do you understand me now? If your idea of #MeToo is this, I have not done that, okay."

Talking about #MeToo, Vinakayan added, “In India, sexual and mental assault is considered to be #MeToo. It is a serious offence and culpable to punish. You are trivialising this form of assault and fooling others by coining it #MeToo".

“Why is such a big crime being trivialising with the silly name Me Too? It is a monstrous crime as per Indian law. What is #MeToo? Physical and emotional abuse, right? I have not abused any individual like that. Vinayakan will never stoop to such a low. If this kind of MeToo that you accused me of having been a part of, I have not done anything of that sort," concluded Vinayakan.

In the past, during the press conference of Oruthee, Vinayakan had made a statement about #MeToo that had created a lot of controversies. He had said that if asking a person for sexual favour meant Me Too, then he has done it.

After the incident, Vinayakan had said that the media portrayed him as a bad man and he was accused of doing things that he hasn’t done.

