Paoli Dam Birthday Special: Latest Movies and Web Series of the ‘Hate Story’ Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAOLI DAM: Ever since her debut in Agnipariksha (2006), Paoli Dam has played strong-willed characters in lead and supporting parts in Bengali and Hindi movies as well as web series. Paoli Dam has garnered praise from critics for her work in a variety of movies, including Kaalbela (2009), Elar Char Adhyay (2012), Maati (2018), Bulbbul (2020) and Hate Story.

Paoli, who is largely involved in the Bengali film industry, captured everyone’s attention with her debut Bollywood film Hate Story, in which she appeared in a series of bold and intimate scenes. Following this, she had other appearances in Hindi movies like Ankur Arora Murder Case. Paoli has also been extremely active on OTT. She most recently portrayed Shabnam Saxena, in the popular online series The Great Indian Murder. She also appeared in the horror thriller Bulbul, which was released last year and is available on Netflix.

The actress celebrates her birthday today on October 4, and on this day, let’s take a look at some of her most recent works.

Karm Yudh (2022)

Based in Kolkata, this family drama focuses on the power-hungry lives of the Roys. Karm Yudh captures the quest for control over their flourishing business. However, there are fissions within the family and soon it’s an internal war, with Paoli Dam’s Indrani Roy at the center.

Bulbbul (2020)

The supporting character Binodini played by Paoli Dam in screenwriter Anvita Dutt’s directorial debut had the most nuanced tones of all the characters in the movie.

Raat Baaki Hai (2020)

The movie, which is based on Atul Satya’s well-known drama “Ballygunge-1990," is a tale of love, treachery, and vengeance. The plot revolves around the reunion of two estranged lovers after a 12-year separation.

Byomkesh Hotyamancha (2022)

Byomkesh Hotyamancha, directed by Arindam Sil, is set against the backdrop of the Naxalite rebellion of 1971 and centres on Byomkesh Bakshi, who becomes embroiled in a tale of retribution after choosing to watch a play and witnessing a crime being committed on stage. In the movie, which was released on August 11, 2022, Paoli played Sulochona.

The Great Indian Murder (2022)

Crime, politics, and a major murder mystery all play a part in The Great Indian Murder, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Tigmanshu Dhulia-directorial is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s 2016 best-seller Six Suspects. Paoli portrays Shabnam Saxena, one of the accused in the Vicky Rai homicide investigation.

