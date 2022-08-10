Paoli Dam Plays Sulochona In Byomkesh Hatyamancha

Bengali actress Paoli Dam is overjoyed to work with filmmaker Arindam Sil for the first time and to finally be a part of a Byomkesh Bakshi movie. Byomkesh Bakshi, the popular Bengali detective created by Sharadindu Bandhopadhyay, has been featured in a series of movies, with actor Abir Chatterjee playing the sleuth in the recent ones. Paoli Dam has landed a role in the most recent Byomkesh film, Byomkesh Hatyamancha.

Paoli will play the role of Sulochana in the film. According to Paoli, Sulochona is one of those characters that will remain with her forever. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Paoli said, “Even years after the movie has been shot, there are some characters with whom you have an emotional connection. I experienced the same sensation when I played Madhabilata in Kaalbela, and Sulochona is one of those characters. On the final day of filming, I was sobbing uncontrollably when Arindam da said that it’s a wrap."

Byomkesh Hatyamancha will be releasing on August 11. Earlier Paoli worked with Abir Chatterjee in Bedroom and Tritiya Adhyay. Paoli says that she is incredibly proud of Abir, who she has known for years.

Paoli, who is mostly active in the Bengali film industry, grabbed everyone’s attention with her debut Bollywood movie Hate Story, in which she appeared in a series of bold and intimate scenes. After this, she has also appeared in Hindi films like Ankur Arora Murder Case. Paoli has also been very active in OTT. Recently, she played the lead role of Shabnam Saxena in the famous web series The Great Indian Murder, which was well-liked by the audience. She was also a part of last year’s horror film Bulbul, which streamed on Netflix.

