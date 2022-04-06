Paparazzi Surprises Rashmika Mandanna With Birthday Cake, Check the Pushpa Star's Reaction

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who celebrated her birthday on April 5, was surprised by a cake by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport. For her airport look, she chose an all-black outfit. she wore a tank top and paired it with black joggers. She completed her looks by tying up her hair in a ponytail and went with a no-makeup look. As soon as she got out of her car she was surrounded by shutterbugs who offered her a cake. She took a small bite from it.

Meanwhile, to celebrate her birthday, the makers of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Dulquer Salmaan dropped the first look of her character from the film. The motion poster of the film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi introduces Rashmika’s Afreen, who is seen wearing a red hijab while holding a gun in her hand as she walks across a burning car. London’s famous Big Ben is also featured in the poster.

The actress takes on the role of a Kashmiri Muslim girl named Afreen. With pain in her eyes and chaos unfolding around her, it seems like Rashmika has taken on a role that will throw her out of her comfort zone.

Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna has a series of movies in the pipeline. Having started the year on an impressive note with the success of Pushpa, the actress has a number of Bollywood and South projects in her kitty. These include Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood, Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rise in the South.

She also has been reportedly roped in to replace Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal. In this film, the actress will star opposite Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

