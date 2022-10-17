Paparazzi Tell Taapsee Pannu 'Aaj Chillaana Mat' at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash; Her Reply

A few days ago, Taapsee Pannu was in the limelight for her scuffle with the shutterbugs during an event. It seems like she has finally reconciled with them. On Sunday, the actress was spotted at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali bash. Taapsee was all smiles for the cameras and was seen holding a gift in her hand. She even had a brief conversation with the paparazzi.

Prior to taking the shots, a photographer requested the actress not to scream today. He said, “Aaj chillaana mat." In her response, Taapsee smirked and said, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi. (I won’t scream if you don’t misbehave)."

A glimpse of the same was dropped on Instagram by a paparazzi handle. In the video, Taapsee looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the red linen saree and nailed the ethnic aesthetic. She enhanced her look by pairing her saree with a golden blouse.

For those unaware, a few days ago, the actress got into a brawl with the paparazzi. Right after the screening of her film, the paparazzi crowded her. As soon as she arrived at the venue, a camera person was heard complaining and said that they had been waiting for her for quite a long time. As soon as Taapsee heard him say this, she lost her composure and told the media personnel to stop yelling at her as she was merely doing what she was told.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki, Ajay Bahl’s Blurr and a film helmed by Arshad Syed in her Kitty. Apart from that, she also has Tarun Dudeja’s directorial Dhak Dhak in her pipeline. She is donning the hat of a producer for this film.

