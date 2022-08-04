Parambrata Chatterjee Is Happy To Bag Nomination for Aranyak at IFFM 2022: Have Put in Lot of Emotional Investment

On Tuesday, the organisers announced the top nominations for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022. In the web series segment, Aranyak along with Mumbai Diaries 26/11, are the top nominees with three nods each. For the former, actor Parambrata Chatterjee has earned a nomination for the ‘Best Actor in a Series’ award. The thriller, which released last December, saw the actor playing Angad Malik, a no non-sense cop and winning acclaim.

Sharing his excitement, Chatterjee says, “I am very happy, as it [the honour] is for a series which is very dear to me. It is a piece of work where I have put in a lot of effort and emotional investment. I am honoured."

Chatterjee further states that he is elated to be nominated alongside some of his peers and the biggest names in the business. “I’m very happy and stoked to be one among the nominations alongside some very important names from the Indian film fraternity like Aparna Sen (filmmaker), Konkana Sensharma (actor) and Mohit Raina (actor), who is also nominated for ‘Best Actor in a Series’ award for Mumbai Diaries 26/11 season one. I am a part of season two, which is about to come next year and I just finished the shoot recently," he adds.

In fact, Chatterjee has been travelling across different film festivals in various parts of the globe. Two of his Bengali films, Ghore Pherar Gaan and Abhiijaan, were recently showcased at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF). While Ghore Pherar Gaan is a musical drama, the latter is biopic based on the life of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, which received a good response from the audiences at LIFF.

Having carved a niche for himself in the Bengali film industry, the Pari actor now has his hands full with Hindi projects including Sudhir Mishra’s Jehanabad, Pawan Wadeya’s Notary, the second seasons of Mumbai Diaries and Aranyak.

Coming to IFFM, the award ceremony will take place on August 14. The 13th edition of the gala will be held in the Victorian capital between August 12-20, both in person and virtually. Over 100 films across 23 languages will be screened at the festival this year.

