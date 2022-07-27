Parampara 2 Clocks 250 Million Streaming Minutes On OTT

The second instalment of a film or a TV show seldom lives up to or surpasses the bar set by the franchise’s first. But Parampara 2 is an exception. Bankrolled by Arka Mediaworks, the makers have religiously worked upon the shortcomings the first season of the web series faced. Parampara 2, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has outperformed season 1 on all fronts - the setup, editing, as well as writing.

Starring Naveen Chandra, Jagapathi Babu, Sarathkumar, Ishaan, Naina Ganguly, Aamani and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles, the web series has received critical acclaim and good feedback from viewers. The ensemble cast also includes Kasthuri, Jogi Brothers, Ravi Varma, Divi Vadthya, Teja Kakumanu, and others.

The love showered in the second season is evident in the viewership numbers too. Reportedly, Parampara 2 has clocked 250 million streaming minutes on the streaming platform. This is certainly a first-of-its-kind record for a Telugu show on OTT.

Parampara 2 narrates the story of a Vishakapatnam-based political family, wherein three generations are struggling for power. While Murali Mohan plays the head of the family, Sarathkumar and Jagapathi Babu are seen as his on-screen sons. Naveen Chandra and Ishaan portray the third generation of the family. Helmed by Krishna Vijay and Vishwanath Arigela, the run time of Parampara 2 is three hours, which is divided into five episodes.

The Telugu criminal drama series had its first episode aired last year on December 24. The intense political drama, in its first season, was criticised for its length as well as the storyline, which appeared to be all over the place.

The first episode of Parampara was much-loved, but the story in the middle episodes led to some questions that the viewers hoped would be answered in the end. Unfortunately, they didn’t. On the contrary, the second season features a worthwhile drama that will keep you hooked and fascinated till the very end. We won’t give away much, watch the web series right away.

