Paras Kalnawat Calls Anupamaa a 'Nightmare' and Termination of His Contract a 'Sigh of Relief'

Looks like the fight between television actor Paras Kalnawat and the makers of the popular show Anupamaa is getting bigger. A day after Paras’ contract was terminated, the actor has now issued a statement revealing ‘his side of the story’.

On Wednesday, Paras took to his Instagram account and dropped a video from the sets of Anupamaa in which he was seen tapping feet with his co-star Alma Hussein. In the caption, the actor confirmed that his Anupamaa journey has come to an end. He shared that while he is emotional and teary-eyed with the decision, he is also taking a ‘sigh of relief’. Paras also called the show nothing less than a ‘nightmare’.

“Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what i had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken. It’s indeed a mix feeling. A sigh of relief with a drop of tear," she wrote.

Paras Kalnawat further thanked the director of the show Rajan Shahi for giving him the opportunity to essay the role of Samar Shah. “Will always be thankful to Rajan Sir, Romesh Sir, Vivek Ji, Aarif Ji, Gulshan Ji, Sunand Sir and the entire DKP team for giving me this opportunity and for making me part of this beautiful show and will always be grateful for all the love you’ll have given me. I’ve worked with one of the best producers, best direction team and the best DOP. But the show must go on. Will give my best wherever I go and will make my actions speak louder than words. Keep your love coming kyuki PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI 🎬 SIGNING OFF AS SAMAR SHAH 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you for loving and supporting me as Samar Shah, Give the same love to the new actor playing Samar Shah and the show," he added.

For the unversed, Rajan Shahi issued a statement on Tuesday mentioning Paras’ contract has been terminated. He alleged that the actor signed celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing them. “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors," the statement read.

Later, Paras Kalnawat also reacted to his termination of contract and told Bombay Times that he had not signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 when the makers terminated his contract.

