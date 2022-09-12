Paras Kalnawat Reveals Leaving Everything for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Karan Johar Assures Him 'Ye Kadam Sahi Hai'

TV actor Paras Paras Kalnawat is known for his performances in TV shows like Laal Ishq, Kaun Hai, Anupamaa to name a few. Now, the actor is a part of the dance-based TV reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. In one of the latest episodes, the 25-year old actor enthralled everyone with his dance and then made a statement related to his previous show Anupamaa.

The retro-themed episode saw spectacular performances from all contestants as they all managed to flaunt their retro looks in style. But the most prominent one among all of them was Paras’s thrilling performance to the tune of the popular song ‘Bheegi Bheegi Baaton Mein’, complimented by his choreographer Shweta Sharda. The dashing actor had also grown a moustache for the dance routine. Following his performance, Paras expressed about leaving everything behind to be a part of this new journey. Paras went on to add that his experiences and insight on the show will either make or break him. Karan Johar, on the other hand, didn’t take long to give Paras assurances. He said, “I assure you, ye kadam sahi hai aur ye safar bhi aapka lamba rahega."

Ranjan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa had become a hot topic of discussion in the entertainment circuit. Paras Kalnawat’s contract was terminated by the makers of Anupamaa. He used to play the role of Samar Shah but the makers alleged that he signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without allegedly informing them. Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Paras called his termination a ‘PR tactic’ and mentioned that things could have been sorted out if Anupamaa’s makers would have discussed their issues with him. “If we would have sat together and talked, if Rajan (Shahi) sir would have allowed me to meet him, then things would have been sorted out. He messaged me that he does not even want to meet me," Paras stated.

