Parasuram and Vijay Deverakonda to Team Up for Their Second Film? What We Know

Filmmaker Parasuram received accolades for the biggest hit of their career, Geetha Govindam. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, this romantic comedy received a lot of love from movie buffs. According to reports, Parasuram has narrated a script to Vijay, who liked it and immediately gave a go-ahead. Reportedly, Parasuram has also teamed up with a renowned production company for this venture.

Other details related to this film are still to be known. Parasuram was recently in the news after he expressed his desire to work with Nandamuri Balakrishna. He made this announcement at the pre-release event of Rakesh Sashi’s film Urvasivo Rakshasivo.

Parasuram said that he would soon pitch a powerful script to Balakrishna. This film is touted to be another action-thriller, which will be produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. However, Balayya Babu is yet to give a go-ahead to this venture.

Parasuram fans are surely expecting a decent box-office outing from their favourite director after Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s moderate success. Sarkaru Vaari Paata revolved around the story of a loan recovery agent Mahesh living in the United States. Kalaavathi (Keerthy Suresh ) takes a loan from him but fails to return it. Kalaavathi is warned by Mahesh but instead of returning the loan, she brings in her dad Rajendranath (Samuthirakani) to pressurise Mahesh.

Despite a stellar star cast, Sarkaru Vaari Paata failed to thrive on its theatrical run. According to critics, Parasuram followed a routine template to create the story and had nothing new to offer to the viewers. Adding to that, a weaker second half, which became preachy and lengthy as well, also elevated problems for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Mahesh Babu’s acting and his chemistry with Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and Vennela Kishore’s acting were the highlights of this film.

