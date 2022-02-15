Parents-to-Be Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Celebrate Wedding Anniversary in Style; Watch Video

One of television's power couples - Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today. The actors are celebrating their special day in style. Jumping on the bandwagon of Instagram trend, parents-to-be Debina and Gurmeet shared a dance video wherein the two can be seen grooving to the beats of the popular song – Kacha Badam. The viral song has taken over social media, as people across the world are sharing their clips of dancing to its tune.

“Happyyyyy anniversary to us,” the couple captioned the video. They mentioned how they have danced through their thick and thins holding each other’s hands. “What better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness than this cute trending dance reel,” the caption further read. In the clip, the husband-wife can be seen twinning in white and blue outfits - while Debina wore dark blue flared pants and a white t-shirt, Gurmeet donned ripped jeans and a similar white t-shirt.

Watch the clip here:

Gurmeet and Debina announced their wedding in 2011, however, in an old interview, the actor had shared that the duo eloped and tied the knot at a temple in Goregaon in 2006, without their families knowing about it. Later in 2011, they declared their marriage to the world. Debina and Gurmeet essayed the role of Sita and Ram, respectively, in the mythological show Ramayana. It was believed that the two fell in love while shooting but that’s not true. They knew each other through some common friends and that’s how they connected, and love happened. Their friends only assisted them in getting married in 2006 and keeping it a secret for around a year and a half.

There is no doubt that Gurmeet and Debina are one of the evergreen jodis of Indian television, both on-screen and off-screen. Despite being married for several years, the duo is adored by fans for their sizzling chemistry and never-ending romance. Gurmeet and Debina often share mushy pictures with each other, setting some major couple goals.

