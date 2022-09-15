Parents-To-Be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Flaunt Their Smiles As They Get Papped In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra. While their film is being widely loved by all, the two actors were snapped on Thursday by the paparazzi at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai. Even though it remains unclear about where the couple is heading to, their pictures are winning hearts on social media.

Alia kept her look simple and wore a pink anarkali. She left her hair open and opted for minimal make-up. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor sported a white kurta pyjama and layered it up with a blue jacket. He also wore black goggles and looked dapper as always. In a video that the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shared on social media, Ranbir was seen holding his lady-love close to him as the two posed for the lens.

Several fans reacted to the video and showered love on the two actors. “I’m only seeing a happy couple supporting each other, growing in love and learning together," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Wow lovely best couple.. very beautiful Alia dear. Both very are beautiful."

Brahmastra was the first time that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared the screen. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film collected Rs 225 crore worldwide after its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Ranbir and Alia are now keen on doing a romantic-comedy movie together. A source cited by India Today claimed that the couple was offered several projects together in the past too. However, they rejected the same because they were waiting for the audience’s response regarding their on-screen chemistry. It also added that if Ranbir and Alia will be offered a film together now, they are likely to consider it.

