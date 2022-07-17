Parents-To-Be Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Arrive In Style For Lunch After Baby Shower Gets Cancelled; Pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child very soon. On Sunday, the couple was snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived for a celebratory lunch at Anil Kapoor’s residence. It was earlier reported that Sonam’s baby shower has been cancelled because of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Sonam Kapoor was seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed for the paps along with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress wore a complete black attire and looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Anand sported a white t-shirt with black trousers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier today, filmmaker Farah Khan was also spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence. She was seen dressed in a purple kurta and denim pants as she also held an umbrella due to heavy rains in the city. “The baby shower has been cancelled that is why we are going to have lunch at their place," Farah told the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor’s actor-father Anil Kapoor opened up about being a grandfather. “I have enjoyed every phase of my life and I’ve always gone on the front foot. When I went to get married, everybody said, ‘don’t get married, it’s too early for you to get married’, but I got married. When I had children, everybody was, ‘you know, it’s too early to have children’ but I had my children. The children grew up with me and became my friends. And I knew I had to do what I did because the film career is just part of me, it’s not my whole life," he told E-Times.

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.