Paresh Ganatra Birthday: Ghotak Narayan Of Chidiyaghar Worked As A Financial Advisor

Actor Paresh Ganatra is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He was born on February 19, 1965 in Mumbai. He got recognition for his roles in superhit comedy TV shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby and Chidiya Ghar among others. He has also worked in films like Mann, No Entry, Rowdy Rathore, Bol Bachchan and Welcome.

Paresh Ganatra did his schooling at Lions Juhu High School in Mumbai and then completed his studies at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. He also completed a management course from KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research. After his studies, he worked in Aditya Birla Finance Limited from 1998 to 2006.

He wanted to be an actor and used to admire famous comedians like Mehmood, Johnny Lever, and Charlie Chaplin. In 2010, he made his debut in the world of comedy with the show Comedy Circus Mahasangram. In 2011, he started playing the character of Ghotak Narayan in the serial Chidiyaghar. He became a household name with this show, which aired on Sony SAB channel from November 28, 2011 to October 2, 2017. Paresh also got a lot of fame from the show Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka.

He made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann in 1999. He has been entertaining the audience by working in films, TV serials, comedy shows. The actor, who has been a part of many reality shows with Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, is also seen in many advertisements. He has appeared in commercials for Tata Phones, Dabur, Symphony Cooler, LG TV and McDonald’s.

Paresh was also seen in the popular web series Scam 1992. Paresh played the character of Maheshwari in the Harshad Mehta directorial series released in 2020. Paresh’s performance was highly appreciated. Paresh Ganatra’s performance as Maheshwari, an investor who wants to outplay everyone in the stock market has left a mark on the audience’s screen. In an earlier interview Paresh revealed that he worked as a finance professional with Aditya Birla group and lost his money in the Harshad Mehta scam as he was active in share trading those days.

