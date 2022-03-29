Paresh Rawal Finds a Connection Between Will Smith’s Slap at Oscar 2022 and Ukraine-Russia War

Will Smith created a global controversy by slapping Oscar 2022 host and comic Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada’s medical issue. While the internet continues to debate over the incident, actor Paresh Rawal has found a unique similarity between this Oscar slap gate and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “Comedians are in Danger everywhere, be it Chris or Zelensky," the actor tweeted on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also a comedian and TV host before running for the president post in 2018.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also shared her reaction to the slap controversy at the Oscars and supported Smith for his action. Sharing a screengrab of Smith slapping Chris, the Queen actor wrote that if someone had made a joke about her mother’s or sister’s medical condition, even she would have reacted as Smith did.

The altercation between Smith and Chris began after the Oscar host took a jibe at Jada’s shaved head. Referring to Jada, the comedian had said, “G.I. Jane 2. Can’t wait to see it." Released in 1997, G.I. Jane is a war drama starring Demi Moore playing the role of the (fictional) first female Navy Seal who shaved her head. The joke aimed at making fun of Jada’s lack of hair. She has previously accepted being diagnosed with alopecia, a condition causing hair hall.

Advertisement

The joke did not go down well with Smith who then walked up to the stage and slapped Chris, leaving everyone at the Dolby Theatre and the audience watching the telecast shocked. Smith then returned to his seat and was heard yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth."

Smith, however, later apologized for his action during his speech after winning the Best Actor award at the Oscars.Smith also issued a formal statement stating that he went “out of line," and was “wrong." The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science condemned Smith’s action and issued a formal inquiry into the incident

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.