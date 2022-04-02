Paresh Rawal Says It Was an 'Emotional Moment' for Him to Fill in for Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, which he couldn’t finish due to his unfortunate demise, was completed by Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. He filled in the veteran actor’s shoes in scenes he couldn’t complete before his death. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Hera Pheri actor talked about filling in for Rishi Kapoor and said that it was a very emotional moment for him. He said, “It was a very strange kind of relay race. I had to take up the character from he left it off. It was a very emotional moment for me. I cannot look at the experience in practical terms. It is the last film by one of my favourite co-stars. And what a film it is for any actor! And for an actor to depart without completing it….baap re baap! It’s a nightmare."

He informed the publication that he agreed to do the film as he felt really concerned for the producers.

Advertisement

Talking about his bond with the late actor, Rawal said that he was in his directorial venture Aa Ab Laut Chalen and worked on a couple of films together. He called him the ‘finest human being’ he has come across.

“I wanted to make sure that I completed his film without vandalizing or any disrupting his presence. I mean Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishiji’s film. I am just there to complete his dream," he further told the publication.

Sharmaji Namkeen was halfway through the shoot when Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer. The film revolves around a retired widower who takes up odd jobs to keep himself occupied. From considering dog-walking to heading for job interviews, Sharmaji tries everything to fight loneliness. But his life takes a turn when he is approached to cook for a party.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.