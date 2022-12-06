Kolkata Police Summons Paresh Rawal For His ‘Cook Fish For Bengalis’ Remark Despite Apology

Trouble seems to mount for Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal even after he apologised for his controversial remark that he gave at a rally in Gujarat. The Oh My God actor has been summoned by the Kolkata Police for his “cook fish for Bengalis" statement. Paresh has been asked to present himself at the Taltala Policed Station on December 12 over the matter.

Per news agency ANI, this development came after CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim lodged a police complaint against Paresh’s remark. It all began at a campaign speech in Gujarat, when Paresh had said as quoted by news agency PTI, “Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

The Hungama 2 actor later realised his mistake and issued an apology. Paresh Rawal apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people through his words after receiving backlash on the internet.

Advertisement

In a tweet, he clarified, “Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still, if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise (folded hands emoji)."

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal was recently seen attending the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which took place in Goa.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last in Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film starred Rishi Kapoor, in his posthumous appearance, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar and Taaruk Raina among others.

The actor will be next starring in the upcoming action-drama film Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. He is also a part of Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film is by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited. It is slated to release on July 7, 2023. Besides these, he will also be reviving his most popular character, Babu Rao in Hera Pheri 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News here