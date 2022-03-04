Paresh Rawal: There is Better Content Coming Out of Regional Cinema Than Hindi Films | Exclusive

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will be returning to Gujarati cinema with his upcoming film Dear Father, 40 years after he starred in Naseeb Ni Balihari. An adaptation of his play of the same title, the film is a combination of a family drama and a taut thriller. In a conversation with News18.com, the actor says that he decided to make a comeback to Gujarati cinema thanks to the evolving audience.

“For many years, I wanted to work in a Gujarati film but things weren’t working out. My last outing which was 40 years back was not a good experience. But things have drastically changed. Gujarati audience is very matured, The upbringing and the sensibilities with which they are groomed is so good. They are very hungry and keen to watch good content, so I don’t think we can offer them substandard films," he says.

Advertisement

The Hera Pheri actor says that the other reason was the rise of regional cinema in the past few years. “There is better content coming out of regional cinema than Hindi films. We cannot call Pushpa: The Rise or RRR regional cinema anymore. In fact, they are bigger than Hindi films. I believe they are more national than nation­al movies. They are far more evolved than many films made for national audiences. They touch upon stories and subjects that are far removed from the formulaic commercial cinema. So the lines between regional and Hindi cinema have completely blurred. The idea is to make films in Gujarati which are remade in other languages."

Talking about Dear Father, Rawal says that the idea to adapt it into a film was started by Ashutosh Gowariker. Thr actor narrates, “In 2013, Ashutosh had bought the rights of my play as he wanted to adapt it into a film. But things didn’t work out so we took it over from him. I pitched the idea to Ratan Jain of Venus Films. The play has been successfully running since 2011 and we have completed more than 430 shows. The emotional impact of it is so much that there are times when people would come backstage after the show crying and sharing about their own fathers. We thought that by making a film, it would be a good way to reach out to a wider audience."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.