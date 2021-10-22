Parineeti Chopra: 2021 is My Birthday Present, I Was Waiting for It for So Many Years

Parineeti Chopra can’t be thankful enough for the year 2021 which brought her immense praise and accolades. This year, Parineeti delivered three back-to-back critically acclaimed performances in films like The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Saina and proved that she could pretty much nail any kind of role one threw at her and in just about any style of genre one could think of.

As the actress turns a year older today (October 22), she talks about how she has already got her birthday present in the form of love and adulation that she received from the audience this year for her three films.

“Everybody’s saying that this is Parineeti’s year and it feels so good because after so many years this kind of appreciation and accolades have come my way. I started my career in this way and I was missing that. Even now my family and friends keep asking me what I want on my birthday this year and I always joke with them and tell them, ‘I have already got my birthday present this year.’ 2021 was the birthday present I was waiting for, for so many years," Parineeti told us over the phone from Nepal, where she is currently shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.

“Nothing else can be as good as 2021 and the happiness and peace that my film releases have given me. So, my birthday present is already sorted for this year. But every year, I take some days off and always do something special for my birthday, but this birthday is also going to be special in its own way because I’m celebrating it with my colleagues this time. I’m on Sooraj Barjatya’s film which is one of my biggest movies and celebrating with him, my team, and crew in the middle of Nepal’s snow-covered mountains, it’s going to be extremely special. I’m really excited, but mostly, I have a feeling of being very grateful and blessed this year because of everything that 2021 has given me, especially with my work," the actress added.

Parineeti continues to prove that despite her immense success, fame, and fortune, she’s just like us. She likes to gorge on simple dal-roti-rice, she adores spending time with her family, and she still gets super excited about her birthdays.

“Birthdays are always special. For me, it’s about celebration and just having a reason to celebrate. And I can do it in different ways. Some days, I’m backpacking alone in the middle of the mountains. On some days, I’m scuba diving on my birthday. On some days, I’m just chilling at home with my friends in my pyjamas and cooking. So, every birthday I try and do something different. Anyway, I’m a lover of life and I really live every day with purpose," she said.

Looking back on fond memories of her birthdays, Parineeti further shared, “I have had all sorts of birthdays. When I was very young, we were not financially stable enough to throw big parties. So, we would do something very small gathering. As we grew older, my dad would throw parties for me and all my school friends would come to my house. When I started working, one of my first birthdays was on Ishaqzaade. Another birthday was on Golmaal set. This time, it’s going to be on the set of Uunchai. Otherwise, I’m usually on an island and scuba diving or if my schedule is too tight and I’m in Mumbai then I will go to Alibaug but I make sure I will do something with my friends. I only like to celebrate my birthday with people who are special to me."

