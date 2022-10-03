Parineeti Chopra A Breath of Fresh Air in Her Recent 'Biggini Shoot'

Bollywood’s Ishaqzaadi Parineeti Chopra is raising the temperatures with her latest pictures and her fans are losing their calm. The actress recently shared a few jaw-dropping pictures from her “Biggini Shoot" and we are going gaga over her, for sure.

The actress is seen enjoying her day on the Maldives beach in a bright neon green bikini with a pair of glasses. Oh boy! Are we alive?

Soon after dropping the pictures, the comments section was filled with adorable comments. Not only her fans but her friends also commented on the post. One of the fans commented, “I`ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!" while another wrote, “I wonder, you have a Beauty that does not fit this World, from which fairy tale land did you come?" Fans also swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

The actress is returning to the big screen with Code Name: Tiranga, which will be released in theatres on October 14. Her transformation into agent Durga for the film was difficult and filled with “many bruises and heat rubs." She shared her practice session on Instagram and wrote, “When you’re gun training but wanna use your skills on the action director himself because he doesn’t let you REST! Countless bruises and heat massages later, Agent Durga (aka stronger me) is ready for action film no. 2. Bring it on!" The film also stars Harrdy Sandhu in addition to Parineeti.

Before this, the actress was seen in the biopic of Saina Nehwal. Parineeti replaced actress Shraddha Kapoor in the biopic, which was directed by Amole Gupte.

