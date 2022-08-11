Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu Flaunt Their Bruised Look In Posters of Their Upcoming Project

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu have joined hands for a project. While not much details about the same have been revealed so far, on Wednesday, the duo took to their respective social media handles and dropped their first look from the project. If the posters are anything to go by, the new project will seemingly instill everyone’s hearts with patriotism. In the posters, both Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra are seen bruised against the backdrop of Indian tricolour.

“Coming soon. Let’s do this! #Announcement #Tiranga #IndependenceDay #India," the caption read.

While it is being speculated that the singer-actor duo is coming together for a music video, it isn’t clear as of now if Parineeti has also lent her vocals for the new track. Fans of the Ishqzaade star know that apart from acting, Parineeti is also a passionate singer. Previously, while judging a reality TV show, Chopra had delivered multiple singing performances garnering immense praise from the Indian masses. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the actress will now lend her voice to Hardy Sandhu’s song.

Since May, Chopra and Sandhu have been dropping hints that something special is cooking between the two. They have shared a slew of behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the project that saw them filming in extremely cold conditions. While sharing one BTS clip, the Punjabi singer wrote, “We were shooting at -12 degrees. One of my coldest shoots, wearing one of the thinnest shirts without any warmers or inners." In another clip, Sandhu gave fans a glimpse of their 6 am shooting session.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen essaying the role of badminton player Saina Nehwal in the biographical movie ‘Saina’. She currently has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her including Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Apart from Chopra, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles.

