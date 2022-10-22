Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special: 10 Times The Actress Left Us Gawking

Parineeti Chopra has carved out a name for herself with the variety of roles she has essayed on the big screen. After Ishaqzaadi, Sandeep in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina, the actress explored the action genre with her latest release Code Name: Tiranga. And, we are totally impressed. In addition to her acting chops and melodious voice, we are smitten by Parineeti Chopra’s sartorial picks as well. She is surely one of the most well-dressed celebrities in Bollywood. A glance at her fashion outings will convince you that Parineeti knows how to slay every look that comes her way.

To mark Parineeti’s 34th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her jaw-dropping pictures.

Advertisement

It appears that Parineeti’s diligence in maintaining herself has paid off. The actress, even when heading to the gym, brings out her best athleisure wear. Here, the actress is seen wearing a neon green sports bra and black shorts.

Parineeti grabbed everyone’s attention with this multi-coloured bodycon outfit. A pink shimmery layer in the middle adds the appropriate oomph to the black and white fit.

Parineeti Chopra minus makeup flaunts her natural beauty in these stunning clicks.

Isn’t Parineeti Chopra’s million dollar smile infectious?

Parineeti Chopra looks happiest when she is in her element. These candid pictures are proof.

Advertisement

“Lose your heels, hug, cuddle, laugh and stuff your face with pizza" - this is how Parineeti Chopra likes to conclude her red carpet outings.

The actress gives a stunning twist to Yashraj Mukhate’s biggini shoot. And, oh boy we are smitten.

These snaps of Parineeti with her cousin sister, and global star Priyanka Chopra are pure love.

Aesthetic much? Parineeti looks like an absolute diva in her glitzy bodycon attire.

Parineeti Chopra makes our heart skin a beat in this gorgeous black saree.

Read all the Latest Movies News here