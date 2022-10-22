Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special | Code Name: Tiranga to Uunchai, Movies of the Actress You Must Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARINEETI CHOPRA: Parineeti Chopra has carved a niche for herself in the film industry with movies like Golmaal Again, Kesari, The Girl on the Train, Ishaqzaade and many more. Since her acting debut in the 2011 movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti Chopra has explored a variety of genres and roles.

With her movies, Chopra has not only helped to normalise strong, opinionated women, but she has also played a significant role in Bollywood’s effort to re-shaping the image of the Hindi film heroine. In her career span of over a decade, Parineeti Chopra has played many unconventional versatile roles.

On October 22, the Bollywood star turned a year older. To mark her 34th birthday, take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s recent and upcoming films that you could watch and look forward to.

The Girl on the Train

The Girl On The Train is a mystery thriller based on the 2015 novel of the same name by British author Paula Hawkins. Parineeti Chopra portrays an alcoholic who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation. Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary are among the cast of Girl On The Train. The plot revolves around a troubled divorcee who fixates on a seemingly ideal couple from afar until a shocking observation sends her spiralling straight into a murder case.

Saina

Saina is a biographical sports drama that was released in March 2021. The film, directed by Amol Gupte, is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of Saina Nehwal in the film. Along with Parineeti, Manav Kaul, Meghna Malik, and Ankur Vikal play important roles in the film. Armaan Malik composed the music, and Manoj Muntashir and Kunaal Vermaa wrote the lyrics.

Code Name: Tiranga

Code Name: Tiranga, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, tells the tale of a spy who travels to many countries on a tenacious and risky mission for her country in a race against time when she is forced to make a sacrifice. The film stars Parineeti Chopra, Mohd Talib, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, and Sharad Kelkar in crucial roles. The film was recently released on October 14, 2022.

Uunchai

Uunchai tells the tale of three friends who embark on a journey to Everest Base Camp. A simple journey becomes a personal, emotional, and spiritual one as they overcome their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. The film is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and stars Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022.

Capsule Gill

The film Capsule Gill is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, an additional chief mining engineer who assisted in the rescue of people after a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded. The incident occurred in 1989. Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie is currently in its filming process and is expected for a 2023 release.

