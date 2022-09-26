Parineeti Chopra Bonded with Harrdy Sandhu Over Food and Music on Code Name Tiranga Sets

Parineeti Chopra has never starred in an espionage thriller before but that’s going to change soon as her upcoming film with Punjabi pop star Harrdy Sandhu titled Code Name Tiranga would showcase the Ishaqzaade actress attempting some high-octane scenes. The teaser that was released last week has piqued the interest of the fans as they are stoked to see the two actors in action. Since Parineeti and Hardy are both Punjabis, it didn’t take them long to connect with each other.

In one of the recent interviews, the Ladies V/s Ricky Behl actresses revealed that the two of them bonded over food and music. Parineeti shared, “Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no points for guessing what the 2 things we connected most on are - music and food."

She also expressed that she has her fingers crossed as she is hoping the audience appreciates their on-screen performance. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress stated, “He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together."

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Rajit Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 14.

