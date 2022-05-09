Parineeti Chopra Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Soldier in the Hospital' When Malti was Born in Emotional Comment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to post a photo of her and husband, Nick Jonas with their new-born daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra’s family, friends and colleagues from the film industry all showered the baby with love and affection. Parineeti Chopra called her cousin a “soldier in the hospital" and praised Priyanka Chopra for being so inspiring and tough during the long period Malti spent in the NICU. While Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja among several others showered the family with support and love.

In the comments section, Parineeti Chopra was all praises for her cousin and said, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo, now time to start spoiling her."

Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kajal Aggarwal expressed their support and wished the family well. In addition to them, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Malaika Arora, Mini Mathur, Elizabeth Chambers, Anil Kapoor and Zoya Akthar among several others also demonstrated their love and support for the family through affectionate and supportive comments and strings of adorable emojis.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be starring in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila which marks the actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. According to India Today, the actor opted out of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Animal in favour of Chamkila. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi.

