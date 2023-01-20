Parineeti Chopra Has Best Reaction to Priyanka Chopra's Baby Girl Malti's 1st Magazine Shoot

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl last year. Ever since the couple welcomed Malti Marie, fans have been eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of their adorable daughter. Although mom Priyanka has not revealed her face, she makes sure to tease her fans with cute videos and snaps of her daughter.

And now, the mother-daughter duo appeared on the cover of a high-end magazine. The actress even shared a BTS video on her Instagram stories and it is too cute to handle. Priyanka Chopra’s fans and family members were all excited about the shoot. Her cousin, Parineeti Chopra took to social media and shared the sweetest reaction. Along with a snap from the shoot, she wrote, “My litluuu is in Vogue! [baby emoji] Oh my heart."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from the shoot and wrote, “Another one of our many firsts together… MM British Vogue, February 2023"

In the interview with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra spoke about why she opted for surrogacy and her daughter’s health complications. She revealed that Malti was born one trimester early. She and Nick Jonas were in the surgery room when she was born. Malti was not even the size of Priyanka’s hand. They, therefore, had no idea if she would survive. She thanked the intensive care nurses who took good care of her and helped Malti survive. The actress also revealed that due to medical issues, she was forced to choose a surrogate. She continued that it was a necessary move and expressed her gratitude for being in a position to be able to take it.

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows. The couple announced the arrival of their first child in January of last year in a joint Instagram post. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will appear in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Russo Brothers’ Citadel starring Richard Madden. She also has Jee Le Zaara directed by Farhan Akhtar in her pipeline. For the movie, Priyanka Chopra will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

