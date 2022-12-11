Parineeti Chopra Is 'Dying' to Do South Film, Says 'Ek Baar Toh Mujhe Life Mein...'

Parineeti Chopra has had a mixed 2022 in terms of box office performances. While her Code Name Tiranga opposite Harrdy Sandhu proved to be a disaster, her other film ‘Uunchai’ was among one of the few films this year that not only garnered praise from the critics and the audiences but also managed to perform decently at the box office. Now, the actress is keen on featuring in a South film.

In an event organised by Aaj Tak, Parineeti Chopra expressed that she is eagerly waiting for that one opportunity where she can prove her mettle in a language other than Hindi. She said, “No one can imagine, how much I am dying to do a South film. I have been looking for a good film in another language for the longest time. Whether it is Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, or Kannada, I just want to be a part of the film. I just want a good film, a script and a director because I think they make fantastic films and superb cinema. The kind of films we all like to watch and we like to celebrate on screen so Ek baar toh mujhe life mein karna hai. If someone knows any great director, please consider me."

This is not the first time when the Hasee Toh Phasee actress expressed her desire to star in regional films. She had told The Asian Age in 2019, “I actually don’t care about the language. I love acting so much that I want to work in regional films. I would love to do Marathi cinema because they are so advanced and forward thinking and it’s a quality cinema but I can’t speak Marathi. I will have to learn the

language and will work hard for it. We adapt so many films in Hindi, it will be an honour to do a Marathi film."

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is now looking forward to an eventful 2023 with Akshay Kumar starrer Capsule Gill. This would be the actress’ second collaboration with Khiladi Kumar after Kesari.

