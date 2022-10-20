Parineeti Chopra is Elated to Have Worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai, Says Big B Taught Her Humility

After Code Name Tiranga, actor Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Uunchai. The film, which celebrates friendship, sees her playing a trek guide named Shraddha Gupta. What makes the film special for Parineeti apart from it being her first collaboration with veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is the fact that it sees her sharing screen space with living legend, Amitabh Bachchan, for the first time.

She feels over the moon to be working with Bachchan in his milestone year. Sharing her excitement, she says, “It is just amazing that I am getting to work with Mr Bachchan this year, which happens to be his milestone 80th birth year. Even after he has accomplished possibly everything, it was amazing to see him approach every day on the sets like it was the first day of his career."

Talking about how shooting for Uunchai proved to be a learning experience for her, she remarks, “The dedication, the drive and the passion he has for cinema is incomparable and that’s what sets him apart. He is an institution and I have ticked off working with him from my bucket list, thanks to Uunchai! My journey in cinema would have been incomplete if I didn’t get to work with Bachchan sir."

So, how did she bond with him on the sets of their film? “The time I got to spend with him on the sets of Uunchai is one of the most precious moments of my career. He taught me the true meaning of being humble in spite of being a megastar that he is and that is what my biggest learning was from him," shares Chopra.

She further adds, “What I connected with him the most on is that, he is so inquisitive and is always enthusiastic to learn! He is a beautiful person and it was a treat to work with him on the same film."

The trailer of the drama was unveiled on October 18. It sees the cast taking on the challenge of scaling Mount Everest after one of their friends passes away. They decide to immerse his ashes at the Everest base camp, and what follows is a tale of loyal friendship and standing tall even amid difficulties. Apart from Bachchan and Chopra, Uunchai also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Neena Gupta. The film is slated for a release on November 11 in theatres.

