Parineeti Chopra, Not Rashmika Mandanna, Was First Choice of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most talented and loved actresses in the film industry. She is currently on cloud nine after being a part of the film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika said in an interview that she didn’t think twice before saying yes to working on the project. According to Rashmika, she was confident that the audience would love her different character in this project.

Rashmika is every bit delighted to work in the film. According to her, the story and cast of this film are amazing. The Pushpa actress said that it was a dream come true for her. According to reports, this film was first offered to Parineeti Chopra but she backed out due to unknown reasons.

Apart from Rashmika, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saurabh Shukla and others are part of the film. The shooting for Animal has begun. Pictures of Ranbir and Rashmika in Manali were shared by a fan page on Instagram.

In the picture, Ranbir was wearing a black zipper. He paired it with a beige pair of pants. For the accessories, he wore a traditional red and grey Himachali cap. Rashmika was seen wearing a casual outfit comprising a white t-shirt and black denim jeans.

Animal is expected to release on August 11 next year. According to reports, Animal will be a gangster drama that explores complex relationships between characters. Saurabh Gupta and Siddharth Singh have contributed to the dialogues of this film. Animal will also mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Vanga.

Animal is bankrolled by Bhadrakali Pictures, Cine1 Studios and T-Series Films.

Apart from this film, Rashmika will also be seen in films like Goodbye, Sita Ramam, Mission Majnu and Varisu. Goodbye’s filming is completed. It is expected to release this year. Sita Ramam and Mission Majnu are in the post-production stages. Varisu’s shooting is currently underway. It is expected to release in January next year.

