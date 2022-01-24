Parineeti Chopra on Her Emotional Breakdown in 'Hunarbaaz': 'I Can Be Anything But Fake'

In the premiere episode of ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan,’ Parineeti Chopra was seen breaking down in tears on hearing the story of a contestant who faced an extremely tough time after arriving in Mumbai. Earlier, a promo of Parineeti’s breakdown from the particular episode had also gone viral on social media.

Now, the actress has opened up about the same. “See, I can be anything but I can’t be fake," Parineeti told Pinkvilla. “They are struggling to earn their livelihood but are so talented. But think about how life can be unfair sometimes, it makes me very emotional. So, I think that’s what happened at that time. Whatever it is, I’m just going to be real on this show."

Parineeti referred to one of the contestants on the show and added: “To hear a story like that, coupled with the talent that he showed, I couldn’t hold back my tears. I couldn’t believe that he didn’t get the world because he deserves it."

Voot had earlier shared a promo in which a contestant was seen performing daredevil stunts on a high pole as the song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil played in the background. He also spoke about his days of struggle in Mumbai.

“I struggled a lot after reaching Mumbai I did not have a place to stay so I lived under a tree near Shivaji Park in Mumbai. I would hope someone would give me food or some money so that I could go back home," he said in the promo. Parineeti couldn’t control her emotions and burst into tears. “Jo bahut sachhe log hote hain na, mera dil toot jata hai (When I come across such people, it breaks my heart)," she said while crying. Karan Johar was seen consoling her.

Hunarbaaz airs on Colors on weekend at 9 pm. The show deals with contestants showcasing their talent in front of a panel of judges, which includes Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty, apart from Parineeti. On the film front, Parineeti will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

