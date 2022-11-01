Parineeti Chopra Parts Ways With YRF After 11 Years On Amicable Note For This Reason: Report

If a new report is to be believed, Parineeti Chopra and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have parted ways. The actress was associated with YRF and its talent management wing since she made her debut in 2011, with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The actress has been associated with the production house’s talent management team for 11 years now. Before her debut, she was a part of the marketing and public relations division.

However, a new report suggests that the tie-up has ended and Parineeti has moved on to a different talent management agency now. However, the actress and the production house have parted ways on an amicable note.

“Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency," a source informed Pinkvilla.

During her stint with YRF, Parineeti did numerous films under the banner. These include Ishaqzaade (2011), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and Kill Dil (2014). Parineeti has always praised YRF and its head Aditya Chopra. Although the actress is yet to be directed by Aditya, she had once revealed that Aditya had called her after watching her first film and thanked her for starring in the film.

Speaking with IANS in 2018, Parineeti revealed, “I was shooting for my second film ‘Ishaqzaade’, I was on the set at 6:30 a.m. and suddenly I got a call from Yash Chopra sir. At that time, I panicked because I thought I had made some mistakes because I was very new at that point. But when I picked his call, he said something so special that it made me cry."

“He said, ‘Yesterday I saw your film ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl` and thank you for being part of my film’. I couldn’t believe that Yash Chopra the great was saying this to me and I just realised in that instance that there is nothing bigger than humility," she added.

On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika as well.

