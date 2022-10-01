Parineeti Chopra Reveals Enduring Numerous Bruises on Code Name: Tiranga Sets

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Saina, is all set to entertain the masses with her upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga. The action drama is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. She will be seen playing the role of RAW agent Durga in this film.

It was an uphill task for Parineeti Chopra to perform her role in this film with perfection. She endured a lot of bruises while performing the high-octane action sequences in the espionage thriller. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress recently shared her experience of shooting for the film in an interview with ANI.

The 33-year-old actress told the news outlet that she had injuries all over her body by the end of most days. She added, “And the next day the most amount of make-up would be needed not on my face but rather to cover up my injuries. I’m extremely happy with the way people like my action shots in the trailer and it is a big thing for someone like me who has never done action as a genre before."

Parineeti Chopra left no stone unturned for getting into the skin of her character in Code Name: Tiranga. She revealed that she was trained in Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art form, for this Ribhu Dasgupta directorial. Parineeti devoted 3 months to learn this form of martial art in order to perform her action sequences efficiently. Elaborating on the same, she shared, “It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial art as it’s not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in, which is exactly what an agent needs to do on a mission."

Parineeti also recalled that most of her stunt sequences in the film were with men taller than her, including stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar. She even revealed that shooting for those scenes would sometimes require these men to fight with their full body weight.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Sharad Kelkar, the film also stars Harrdy Sandu, Shishir Sharma, Ranjit Kapoor and many others in pivotal roles. It has been jointly produced by Film Hangar and Reliance Entertainment.

