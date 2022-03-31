Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif: Actresses Who Were Approached For RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has set the cash register ringing across the world. The movie has not only minted money but has also received rave reviews from critics. RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in lead roles. Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn feature in key roles in the film.

However, according to the reports, Alia and Olivia were not the first choices for their roles in RRR. Here in this article, we have provided you with the names of the actresses who were approached to be cast in RRR.

Isabelle Kaif: Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif was approached to play the role of Jr NTR’s love interest in RRR. According to the reports, she refused the film because she wanted to read the script first and Rajamouli apparently did not agree to it. The role was later played by Olivia Morris.

Parineeti Chopra: It was previously reported that Parineeti Chopra had been offered the film RRR. She was approached to play the character of Sita, which has been played by Alia. Parineeti had also responded to reports of her doing RRR in 2019. She had remarked, “I will simply say that you people should wait and believe the things we announce." It was also reported at that time that Alia Bhatt had turned down SS Rajamouli’s offer due to her busy schedule which clearly wasn’t true.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor was reportedly approached for RRR in the past. However, the actress declined the offer because she was preoccupied with other projects at the time.

Amy Jackson: The filmmakers also tried to rope in Amy Jackson to play Jr NTR’s love interest. Because Amy was pregnant with her first child, the plan didn’t work out.

Daisy Edgar Jones: Daisy was also approachedc to play Olivia’s character. But she had to drop out of the project owing to unavoidable reasons. According to reports, the actress left the film due to a delay in the shooting.

