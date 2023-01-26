Parineeti Chopra had a mixed 2022 in terms of Box Office performances. While her Code Name Tiranga opposite Harrdy Sandhu proved to be a disaster, her other film ‘Uunchai’ was among one of the few films this year that not only garnered praise from the critics and the audiences but also managed to earn decently at the Box Office. Now the actress has been conferred with the prestigious award for Outstanding Achievement in the field of Arts, Entertainment, and Culture by the British Council. The actress penned a heartfelt note on receiving the honour.

On Thursday, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her happiness with her fans. In the picture she posted, Parineeti wrote, “Such an exciting development! I am honoured to be receiving the OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER AWARD in “Arts, Entertainment and Culture", at the India UK Achievers Honours. Life has come full circle and I’m so glad to be back to where it all started! Having studied at Manchester Business School to be able to come back and receive this award at the UK Parliament is such an incredible, special feeling. So grateful to the British Council for this honour… I cannot wait to celebrate with my friends and family!"

Needless to say that her fans were equally happy for the actress on achieving this amazing feat. One of them wrote, “Many many many congratulations! This is such a great achievement and such a proud time for us!" Another one commented, “You deserve all the accreditation Pari!" Someone else stated, “It’s only your dedication and will power Super Girl(with heart and fire emojis)" A fan also said, “Sooo damn proud of you!" Another one commented, “Mubaaaraaaak!!!!"

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is now looking forward to an eventful 2023 with Akshay Kumar starrer Capsule Gill. This would be the actress’s second collaboration with Khiladi Kumar after Kesari.

