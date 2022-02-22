Parineeti Chopra: Working with Sooraj Barjatya is Like Going Back to School, There's So Much to Learn

Parineeti Chopra is thrilled to be directed by a stalwart filmmaker like Sooraj Barjatya in her next film, Uunchai. On the 58th birthday of the director, who has given Indian cinema some of its biggest blockbusters including Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hai, among others, Parineeti thanks the master craftsman for enriching her as a performer on screen.

The Girl On The Train star says, “Sooraj sir is the gentlest and the most amazing human being that I have ever met. He is so simple, so wise and so intelligent as a creative force, that someone like me, who is a complete director’s actor, can gain tremendously and sharpen one’s skill-set. Working with Sooraj ji on the sets of Uunchai is like me going back to school because there is so much learning and unlearning at the same time that you feel creatively satiated after a shoot day."

She adds, “He is enriching me as an artiste and I can only be grateful to him for choosing me to be a part of his vision. He deserves all the happiness and love on his birthday because through his films, he has spread so much love and joy to people. He has taught everyone so many values that are rooted in our Indian culture for generations. We are blessed to have had someone like Sooraj sir shaping Hindi cinema. His contribution is simply timeless."

In Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, the actor will be acting with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and also some veteran actors like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Chopra will be also seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor which also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

