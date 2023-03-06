Parineeti Chopra had a mixed 2022 in terms of box office performances. While her Code Name Tiranga opposite Harrdy Sandhu proved to be a disaster, her other film ‘Uunchai’ was among one of the few films this year that not only garnered praise from the critics and the audiences but also managed to earn decently at the box office. Now the actress has freshly wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next film Chamkila, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

On Sunday, the Ishaqzaade actress took to her Instagram stories to pen a heartfelt note for Imtiaz Ali, Diljit and the rest of the team. She wrote, “Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkil…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this."

Advertisement

The actress also reshared a shoutout given by her co-actor Diljit Dosanjh. He had penned in Punjabi, “Aum! Film Ch Kamaal Kaam Kita Parineeti Ji Ne(praying hands emoji). Unbelievable! (Parineeti has done an amazing job in the film.Unbelievable).".

Advertisement

Actor Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali are collaborating for the first time on a film, which is the biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The real-life story will see Dosanjh playing the titular role. The music for the biopic has been composed by the music maestro AR Rahman. It marks Ali’s fourth collaboration with the composer after Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015).

Advertisement

Earlier, it was reported that Ali, as part of his research, had frequently been visiting Chamkila’s son Jaiman Chamkila’s residence in Ludhiana, Punjab, and keeping his family informed about the developments in the film. On a related note, Chamkila is still regarded and revered as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. In March of 1988, he, along with his wife, Amarjot Kaur, succumbed to gunshots by a gang of motorcyclists, in Meshampur where the couple was scheduled to perform.

Read all the Latest Movies News here