Paris Hilton Chooses BFF Britney Spears’ Wedding Over DJing For President Joe Biden's Special Dinner

American singer-songwriter got married to her boyfriend and fitness trainer Sam Asghari in a fairy-tale wedding attended by 60 guests in her Los Angeles home. The star-studded wedding had several big names in attendance including one of Britney’s closest friends Paris Hilton. Paris is Britney’s friend in the true sense as she turned down another major event to attend the wedding of her BFF.

The 41-year-old businesswoman spilled the beans about the same on her podcast, This is Paris podcast. Hilton spoke about how she had to turn down another gig for the same. “I was actually asked DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me," said Hilton.

The event that Paris was referring to was Biden’s dinner welcoming world leaders as part of the ninth Summit of the Americas.

While speaking about the Criminal singer’s wedding in detail, the DJ stated that it is Spears’ story to tell. She added, “But all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale."

Britney’s wedding was a dreamy affair, Britney donned a gorgeous Versace gown and shared photos from her special day on Instagram. Spears captioned her post saying, “Fairytales are real" while her new husband Asghari dropped a comment saying, “Out of a movie," along with a red heart emoji. Britney also dropped a BTS video of her wedding along with Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love track.

As for their honeymoon plans, “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet, but Britney would love to take another trip," told the source to People Magazine. For their wedding, Spears went down the aisle in a stunning Atelier Versace gown before changing costumes three times during the night. Pink blooms, including garden roses, peonies, and hydrangeas, filled the aisles where guests sat on wooden seats for the ceremony. A source previously told People, “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress. She cried happy tears at some moments."

For the uninitiated, Spears and Asghari met during the shooting of her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021. They revealed they were expecting their first child together in April, but Spears miscarried a few weeks later.

