Paris Hilton Obliges Paparazzi With Pictures as She Leaves Mumbai, Watch

American model, actor and socialite Paris Hilton who arrived in Mumbai this Wednesday was spotted leaving the financial capital in the early hours of Friday, October 21. She caught the attention of paps outside the airport and took a brief moment to pose for the cameras. For her airport look, Paris Hilton brought her ace pink power into the game by opting for a comfy pink jacket that was topped over a white casual t-shirt. The pink jacket was paired with matching comfy trousers. With minimalistic makeup, she styled her blonde tresses in loose curls to seal off her airport look.

Notably, during her media appearance, Paris Hilton was seen holding a perfume bottle of her brand Ruby Rush. She flaunted the bottle while striking multiple poses for the cameras. She waved the paps goodbyes and mouthed, “Bye guys” moments before walking inside. Watch here latest public appearance here:

For those unaware, the American socialite arrived in Mumbai for the launch of her new fragrance range, Ruby Rush. On the day of her arrival, she opted for an all-black tracksuit that was paired with a matching cap. She briefly posed for the paps and also ended up clicking selfies with her fans. Hilton was in Mumbai for a two-day trip and attended the launch event at Pheonix Palladium on Thursday evening.

According to a report by Live Mint, Paris Hilton while talking about the new fragrance range said in a statement, “I am obsessed with my new Ruby Rush fragrance, it's my go-to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the color red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the color of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is hot.”

This was Hilton’s fourth visit to the country. Her first visit to India was back in the year 2011.

