Park Hyung-Sik, Han So-Hee's K-Drama Soundtrack #1 to Release on Disney+ Hotstar, Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement

Streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar is all set to release Park Hyung-sik, Han So-hee’s K-drama Soundtrack #1. This will be the second K-drama on the platform following Hung Hae-in and Jisoo’s Snowdrop and fans are excited to say the least. This is the first time the popular actors have teamed up for a drama. The limited series focuses on the romance that blooms between two people who’ve been friends for over two decades now. While they don’t share a romantic bond in the last 20 years, things change when they are put together under one roof for two weeks.

Sharing the news on their official social media handle, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, “Kya ye dosti pyaar hai?? #SoundtrackNo1 coming soon!"

While no further details have been revealed, fans have taken to the comment section to express their excitement. They also demanded more K-Dramas. One fan wrote, “Please bring More Kdrama shows," while another added, “Was waiting for this for a long time 😍." One fan also added, “great news for my Indian friends here 😍."

Soundtrack #1 was released on Disney+ in selected regions in March this year. While Park Hyung-sik plays Han Sun-woo, a photographer, Han So-hee plays the role of Lee Eun-soo, a musician. In the first episode, fans get to see the duo’s friendship and learn that Han Sun-woo is already in love with Lee Eun-soo. As the episodes proceed, fans will see if the duo ends up together.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik can also be seen in the television dramas Youth Climb the Barrier and Happiness. Han So-hee, on the other hand, was seen in the Netflix series My Name.

