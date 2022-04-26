Park Hyung-Sik, Han So-Hee's Soundtrack #1 to Release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 27, Fans Demand More K-Dramas

Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar recently announced that Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee’s K-drama Soundtrack #1 will be released on their platform on April 27. The episodes will also be streamed in Hindi, besides Korean. This will be the second K-drama on the platform following Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Snowdrop. The limited series focuses on the romance that blooms between two people who’ve been friends for over two decades now. While they don’t share a romantic bond in the last 20 years, things change when they are put together under one roof for two weeks.

The story of ‘Soundtrack #1’ has been crafted by Ahn Saebom and sees celebrated director Kim Heewon (Vincenzo) at the helm of affairs and features an impressive soundtrack composed of some of Korea’s most talented musical artists.

Sharing the news on their official social media handle, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, “A story so cute, you will certainly play this one on loop! 🎼#SoundtrackNo1 all episodes streaming from April 27, also in Hindi."

K-drama fans took to the comment section to express their excitement and also demanded more dramas from the streaming platform. One fan wrote, “Thanks disney plus hotstar❤️❤️❤️." Another fan added, “Please many many more k drama uplod india no.1 ott platform disney plus hotstar🔥🔥🔥."

Soundtrack #1 was released on Disney+ in selected regions in March this year. While Park Hyung-sik plays Han Sun-woo, a photographer, Han So-hee plays the role of Lee Eun-soo, a musician. In the first episode, fans get to see the duo’s friendship and learn that Han Sun-woo is already in love with Lee Eun-soo. As the episodes proceed, fans will see if the duo ends up together.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik can also be seen in the television dramas Youth Climb the Barrier and Happiness. Han So-hee, on the other hand, was seen in the Netflix series My Name.

Soundtrack #1 will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 27 and will also be available with Hindi dubs.

