Park Min-young Dating Mysterious 'Mr Kang', A 'Very Wealthy Man'; Her Agency Breaks Silence

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim star Park Min-young is embroiled in dating rumours. The South Korean actress, who is currently filming for her new K-drama Love in Contract, is said to be dating a ‘wealthy man’ outside of the entertainment industry.

According to a report by Dispatch, Park Min-young is allegedly dating a man identified as Kang Jong-hyun. As translated by Koreaboo, the report doesn’t mention the duration of their relationship. However, the agency has been tracking Kang Jong-hyun for the past two months now.

The publication has claimed that Park Min-young’s boyfriend is a ‘reclusive, wealthy man.’ He apparently has business ties with several companies, including Vidente, Inbiogen, Bucket Studio, and Bithumb Live. Vidente and Bucket Studio are listed on KOSDAQ and Inbiogen is listed on KOSPI. It is claimed that he is also the chairman of one of the biggest digital trading platforms in South Korea called Bithumb.

The report added that Kang Jong-hyun resides in a luxury villa in Hannam-dong and Park Min-young is a frequent visitor. The publication has allegedly spotted the Forecasting Love and Weather star making her work from his residence.

Last month, Park Min-young was allegedly wrapped in clothes from head to toe, possibly keeping her identity under wraps, as she made her way out of her ballet class and into his car. If the publication is to be believed, they spotted Kang Jong-hyun’s mother and Park Min-young exiting his apartment together, hinting that they might be knowing each other and share a close bond.

While more details are emerging about their relationship, Park Min-young’s agency Hook Entertainment has reacted to the claims. In a statement issued to the press, the agency said, “We are in the process of confirming the facts. Park Min Young is currently filming for tvN’s drama ‘Love In Contract’, so our confirmation of the facts are delayed. We ask for your understanding that we are unable to quickly release an official statement."

