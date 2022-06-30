Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-gum, Ji Chang-wook and More Stars To Appear in New TVING Variety Show

A new TVING variety show has been announced and we are jumping with excitement! On Thursday, it was announced that TVING is rolling out a new show titled Youth MT and it will feature cast reunions of K-dramas Love in the Moonlight, Itaewon Class, and The Sound of Magic. This means that stars such as Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Park Seo-joon, Ahn Bo-hyun, and Ji Chang-wook, among others, will be seen on the show.

As reported by Soompi, MT in the title stands for “membership training". Stars of PD (producing director) Kim Sung Yoon’s dramas will reunite for a fun retreat in which they will hang out with each other, play games, and spend time bonding.

From the team of Love in the Moonlight, Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jinyoung, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon have confirmed their appearances. Park Seo-joon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kwon Nara, Ryu Kyungsoo, and Lee Joo-young will be coming together from Itaewon Class and Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, Hwang In-yeop, Ji Hye-won, and Kim Bo-yoon will be teaming up from The Sound of Magic.

It will be interesting to see how the stars bond when they’re not in character. The show will also help fans to understand how the actors have managed to remain connected after their respective shows ended. Although The Sound of Magic is a relatively recent show, Love in the Moonlight and Itaewon Class ended a while ago.

The news of the show has fans excited. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their anticipation.

Youth MT is slated to premiere in September.

