Parth Samthaan Birthday: Know About The Love Life of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor

Television actor Parth Samthaan started his career in Hindi serials with an episode of crime drama series Savdhaan India: Crime Alert and never looked back. In an illustrious career of 10 years, Parth has been a part of several TV serials and music videos as well. He gained popularity with the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan which aired on MTV.

Parth often remains in news due to his stylish looks and fashion statements. The actor is celebrating his 31st birthday today. He has also hogged limelight because of his relationship with many actresses including Disha Patani.

Disha Patani

Parth was dating Disha at a certain point of time. According to reports, Disha came to know that Parth was cheating on her with producer Vikas Gupta. It was at that point of time, Disha decided to end this relationship. Both Disha and Parth were in a relationship in 2013 and their friends knew about it. Within a year, Disha walked out of this relationship after she came to know about Parth’s alleged relationship with Vikash Gupta.

Erica J Fernandes

Parth was linked to her co-star from the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica J Fernandes. Both were often spotted hanging out together. The speculations of both dating each other were put to end by Erica. Erica had stated in an Instagram live session that they both were very good friends. It was also reported that both drifted apart due to some differences. Parth maintained his silence on these speculations.

Ariah Agarwal

Parth had also been linked to another co-star Ariah Agarwal. Ariah enacted the role of Mishka in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Mishka played the role of Komolika’s sister and Anurag’s former love interest. A video of the two dancing on a popular song had also surfaced in 2019.

On the work front, Parth had recently been a part of projects like Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham, a music video with Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal.

