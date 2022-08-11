Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Start Shooting Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4; Watch Leaked BTS Videos

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have been one of the most loved on-screen couples. His on-screen charisma has captivated his fans’ hearts and they only want to see more of him, while she has been the cute girl we have all loved. Parth and Niti’s stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan sky-rocketed their career. The show had a huge fan base and was one of the most loved among the youth. And now the show is coming up with the fourth season and Parth’s and Niti’s fans cannot contain their excitement.

Both, Parth and Niti enjoy a massive fan following on social media and they often like to treat fans with current updates. Speaking of which, the actors dropped a surprise for their followers on their Instagram stories on Wednesday. And people cannot keep calm as it was a BTS from the upcoming season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Both of them shared videos with a kyy4 hashtag. However, it did not give away much. But, it were other fans who posted leaked BTS videos from the sets. Check those here:

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan featured Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, and their electric chemistry is what made the show more appealing. The second season of KYY went off the air on December 31, 2015. However, on popular public demand, makers came up with the third season in the year 2019. It is hard to maintain our composure when Manik (Parth Samthaan) and Nandini (Niti Taylor) are once again gearing up for next season to make us weak in the knees.

On the work front, the actor has worked on several projects. Parth Samthaan was recently seen in a Zee5 original web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, a reboot of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more. He will be making his Bollywood debut with Ghodchadi.

