Parthiban And A R Rahman’s Iravin Nizhal Trailer Hints At Dark Thriller

The official trailer for Parthiban and AR Rahman’s Iravin Nizhal was unveiled on Sunday, May 22. The movie, billed as the world’s first non-linear single-shot film, will be released on June 24 globally.

The trailer was dropped on Twitter by R Madhavan, who also wrote, “What a complete honour and privilege it is for me to post this trailer of IRAVIN NIZHAL. fantastic and effortless technique and so very brilliant. A must watch the film." The actor also shared the YouTube link to the trailer.

The trailer cut was clever and deceptive since it does not indicate the narrative. While Parthiban’s last film, Oththa Seruppu, featured only one character, this film appears to have an ensemble cast. The trailer has some hard-hitting graphics and a haunting background tune. Parthiban’s screenwriting never ceases to captivate viewers.

The teaser suggests that the film centres on Parthiban’s character reflecting on various periods of his life. The trailer of this A R Rahman musical hints at a dark thriller. However, we still have to wait to see what else this one-of-a-kind movie has in store for us.

In an interview with ETimes, Parthiban said that the team built 50 sets on a 64-acre area with a large budget to shoot this tale in a single shot.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, Sneha Kumar, Anand Krishnan, Chandru, and others will also appear in Iravin Nizhal. The visuals were handled by Arthur Wilson, while the production designer was RK Vijai Murugan. Apart from them, the VFX work of the film is credited to Cottalango Leon.

Meanwhile, Parthiban was most recently seen in Ezhil’s directorial action thriller Yutha Satham, and his most recent outing as a producer and filmmaker was the critically praised Oththa Seruppu, which is also being recreated in Hindi with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The movie will be directed by Parthiban himself.

