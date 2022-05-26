Paruthiveeran to Kaithi: 5 Hit Movies of Tamil Star Karthi

Tamil actor Karthik Sivakumar, popularly known as Karthi, has many big projects in the pipeline. It seems that the actor will dominate the box office with back to back releases. Karthi’s action drama Viruman will be released in theatres on August 31 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, starring Karthi in the lead role, will hit theatres on September 30.

Karthi’s another film Sardar, directed by PS Mithran will be released on Diwali. The film will feature Karthi in a double role.

The actor recently celebrated his 45 Birthday and visited the Palani Murugan temple in Dindigul district with his parents.

The younger brother of famous actor Suriya, Karthi started his career in Tamil film industry as an assistant director with Mani Ratnam and later made his debut as an actor in 2007 with Paruthiveeran. Karthi has already made a name for himself in the Tamil industry and has given many big hits over the years.

Here is a look at his five big hit films.

1. Paruthiveeran (2007): It is a romantic drama written and directed by Ameer. This is the debut film of Karthi. The movie also featured Priyamani, Ponvannan, Saravanan, Ganja Karuppu and Sampath Raj in pivotal roles. The film was a hit which ran in theatres for more than a year.

2. Naan Mahaan Alla (2010): The action drama was written and directed by Suseenthiran. It featured Kathi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jayaprakash and Soori in the lead roles. The film was produced by KE Gnanavel Raja. The movie received positive reviews, with critics praising the performances and action sequences. For this film Kathi was nominated for the Vijay Award for Best Actor.

3. Siruthai (2011): This is a political action thriller film directed by Siva. It is a remake of 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu. It stars Karthi playing a dual role, alongside Tamannaah and comedian Santhanam. Despite gaining mixed reviews, the film was a success at the box office.

4. Kaithi (2019): The action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was produced by SR.Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film featured Karthi in the lead role with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a recently released prisoner who races against time to drive poisoned cops to a hospital in exchange of permission to meet his daughter, while evading criminals chasing him. The movie earned Rs 105 crore at the box office. The film won two Ananda Vikatan Awards. The movie also won the Norway Tamil Film Festival, SIIMA and Zee Cine Awards.

5. Sulthan: It is a Tamil action film written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The movie stars Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and audience, but became a hit at the box office.

